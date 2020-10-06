‘Night to Unite’ Aims to Bring Together Hibbing Police, Community

HIBBING, Minn.- This year due to the pandemic, August’s annual National Night Out event was postponed to Tuesday, and Hibbing celebrated with their own “Night to Unite” to bring Police and the community together.

First introduced in 1984, the National Night Out organization aims to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

At Bennett Park in Hibbing, the police were on hand to talk to community members as well as share food drive-thru style.

The Hibbing Police Chief said that fellowship is especially important, as the relationships between communities and their police departments around the nation may be contentious right now.

He hopes an event like this helps neighbors know they’re valued by his officers.

“With what’s going on in the country right now we feel as a Police Department that we have to stand united with our community and not divided,” Chief Steve Estey said.

‘We feel stuff like this is just going to bring us closer to unity. The community’s our backbone they’re our biggest strength, they’re our eyes and ears when we’re out there,” he said.

Attendees could also get a look at Police squad cars as well as a Hibbing Fire Department Firetruck.

Parents there said that’s important in helping their kids feel safe around authorities.

Parents, like Amanda Broz with her son. “I want him to be able to trust that if he does need sometimes the cops that they’re there they’re not scary it’s ok.”

“There’s nothing worse than a kid thinking oh my gosh, I’m going to jail,” she said, “like there’s no reason for that.”

Chief Estey added that even though many people know individual officers in their small town, it’s still very important that everyone gets a chance to connect.