Northland Natives Reinertsen, Stark to Join UWS Women’s Basketball Coaching Staff

Former Yellowjacket Eva Reinertsen and former Bulldog Katie Stark are joining the coaching staff for the UWS women's basketball team.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – In honor of National Coaches Day, the UWS women’s basketball team announced that two familiar names are being brought in as assistant coaches for this upcoming season.

Former Yellowjackets standout Eva Reinertsen will be joining her former coach Zach Otto-Fisher on the bench following a stellar career at UWS. The ‘Jackets are also bringing on former UMD bulldog Katie Stark. The Hayward, Wisconsin native just wrapped up her college career, being named to the All-NSIC Second Team as well as the All-Defensive Team.

“Playing for so long, you build so much knowledge. And then being able to help other people and hopefully help them succeed was kind of what drew me to it,” Stark said.

“You know I always joked with Eva saying ‘hey if you’re staying in the area, I’m going to find a spot for you, whatever that looks like, volunteer, paid, whatever it is’. Just really great for me to have young females that get to be mentors to our women and I think that’s incredible from a coaching staff,” said Otto-Fisher.

The Yellowjackets are in their first week of practices as they get set for their season that is expected to begin sometime in January of 2021.