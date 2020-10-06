Prep Soccer: Duluth East Boys Extend Win Streak; Denfeld, Esko Girls Battle to Tie

The Duluth East boys blanked Hermantown while Esko and Duluth Denfeld played to a tie.

DULUTH, Minn. – Four different goal-scorer got on the stat sheet as the Duluth East boys soccer team blanked Hermantown 4-0 Tuesday night at the Centricity Stadium/Corey Veech Memorial Field.

David Wallerstein, Amma Okoro, Callum Greenan and Jack Mitchell scored for the Greyhounds, who their third in a row and improved to 9-1 on the season.

In girls action, Duluth Denfeld and Esko would play to a 1-1 tie.