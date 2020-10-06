Public Speaks Against Selling Historic Old Central Building in Duluth School Board Hearing

DULTUH, Minn.- The potential sale of the historic Old Central High School building in Downtown Duluth, which has been closed for years, was the subject of discussion in a special Duluth School Board meeting Tuesday night.

The board heard public comments, all of which Tuesday were against selling the building, after the Duluth School Board approved a proposal to put it up for sale back in January.

Several buyers have already shown interest in purchasing the old high school building since it was listed for sale. If the district is interested in an offer, a public hearing must be held before moving on to next steps.

At Tuesday night’s hearing, everyone who spoke either work in the building or use it for the District’s Academic Excellence Online (AEO) school program. They all opposed selling.

According to district officials, it is expected to cost over $48 million to fix up the building, but officials also tell us they only get about $5 million a year to maintain all the district buildings.

The school board recently held a special meeting to consider offers for the potential sale of the high school, but no final decision has been made about selling.