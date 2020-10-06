St. Louis County Board Approves Some Funding for Northland Film Industry

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The St. Louis County Board has approved giving $150,000 to the Upper Minnesota Film Office, to help land future projects.

A decision has yet to be made on creating $1 million fund used to reimburse up to 25% of the dollars spent by film productions within the county. That is expected at a later date.

Just one year ago, the Catalyst Film Festival was held in Duluth and from it came ideas about how the county could better support the film industry.

“It’s an opportunity to really make some impact in areas of the county right now that have some need and give us some better visibility in important wages and jobs and different things like that,” said Brian Fritsinger, the deputy county administrator for St. Louis County.