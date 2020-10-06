St. Louis County Depot Needs Your Opinions

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis County Depot is looking for your opinions to help create a new vision for its future.

The community is being asked to complete a short survey.

The organization has been coming up with ideas to improve the experience for visitors and generate more engagement for the Depot.

Some of the ideas range from potentially building a skywalk between the Depot and the Duluth Public Library to adding cafés and offering public art programming.

“We are here to improve the quality of life for all citizens of St. Louis County and beyond that. It is absolutely vital we are engaging the public and we’re making life just a bit better for whoever comes to our doors,” said Mary Tennis, director for the St. Louis Coutny Depot.

The link to the survey can be found on the St. Louis County Depot’s website or click here.

It will be available for the next week.