Superior Amateur Hockey Association to Hold First Free Learn to Skate Class

SUPERIOR, Wis. – On Wednesday, kids looking to play hockey can get a free skating lesson at the Superior Ice Arena.

The Superior Amateur Hockey Association is once again holding their learn to skate classes. Any child is able to attend for free and is provided the necessary equipment as they learn the basics of skating.

“We start with balance, we start with skating, stopping, if we can we’ll progress to backwards skating, just getting up. It’s one of my favorite times because you see so many new people coming in excited to try this for the first time,” president of Superior Amateur Hockey Association Brian Raygor said.

Wendesday’s event will start at 5:15 and the Superior Amateur Hockey Association asks to call ahead if interested in signing up. They’ll also have a few more lessons throughout October.