Superior ‘National Night Out’ Event Celebrates Community, Local Organizations

SUPERIOR, Wis.- With August’s National Night Out postponed to Tuesday, Sterling Silver Dance Studio at the Mariner Mall in Superior held their own event.

Live music from local bands Born Too Late and Crescent Moon were featured, as well as hot dogs and prizes from local organizations like World of Wheels skating rink.

According to the Director of Sterling Silver Studio, even though the annual event was postponed a couple months, it was still important to try and get everyone together to celebrate community.

“The whole point again was just to get some community organizations out and help people celebrate something this fall and enjoy the beautiful weather and things like that,” Carolyn Nelson-Kavajecz said.

That community fellowship is especially vital, she said, as many area businesses have been struggling in the pandemic.

“I think especially for a lot of our small businesses in the area to join together and help trying to keep build each other up and promoting each others’ organizations,” she said.

Socks were also being collected at the event as part of this October’s “Socktober” event.

Last year Socktober collected 2,500 pairs of socks for people in need in the area during the winter.