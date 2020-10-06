Superior Recognized For Water Resources Management

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The City of Superior received two national awards. One was in recognition of its water resources management.

Through the national America in Bloom symposium, Superior received the Water Warriors Award, which recognizes efforts in keeping its surrounding water clean and accessible.

The city has been working with state, federal and private organizations to protect the water that surrounds Superior, one of the most important resources that the city has.

“We are a steward of the resources in and around the city,” said Superior Mayor Jim Paine. “And I think we can be an example and a leader to other communities, especially other water communities.”

The city of Superior was also honored for the work it does to honor the community’s heritage.