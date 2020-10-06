Trump, Still Infectious, Back at White House

WASHINGTON (AP)-President Donald Trump is back at the White House after staging a dramatic return from the military hospital where he has been receiving an unprecedented level of care for COVID-19.

He immediately ignited a new controversy by declaring that despite his illness the nation should not fear the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans. That was Monday evening. On Tuesday he underscored his controversial message by repeating his previous comparison of COVID-19 to the seasonal flu.

Trump, who remains contagious, is expected to continue his recovery at the White House, where he will be cared for 24/7 by a team of doctors and nurses.