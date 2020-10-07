Derek Chauvin Released From Minnesota Prison

Derek Chauvin has been released from the Oak Park Heights, Minnesota prison after posting a non-cash bond.

A Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed Chauvin was no longer being held at the prison on Wednesday, and state court records show Chauvin posted bond.

Chauvin had been at the Oak Park Heights prison since May 31, awaiting his scheduled trial for the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter just four days after the Memorial Day death of George Floyd at the intersection of E. 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis.

Defense teams for all four former officers have filed motions to move the trial out of Hennepin County to counties outside of the Twin Cities metro area. They have argued that the jury pool has been tainted by media coverage of George Floyd’s death.

At a motions hearing Sept. 11, a judge heard oral arguments on multiple motions including changing the venue, joining the four cases into one, and dismissing the cases altogether.

Following that hearing, the judge had 90 days to make a decision. So far, the court has not issued any decisions on those motions.

For now, the trial date for Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng has been set for March 8.