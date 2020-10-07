Duluth Cider’s “Big Bad Apple Bash” Goes Virtual with Take-Home Celebration Boxes

Customers are encouraged to enjoy the boxes while watching the livestream on Duluth Cider's Facebook page Saturday at 7 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn.- A popular cider in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood is celebrating its “Big Bad Apple Bash” anniversary with a virtual event Saturday.

Last year’s Big Bad Apple Bash celebrated the first year Duluth Cider was open.

This year, fans are encouraged to stop by the cidery on West Superior Street before Saturday to purchase a Big Bad Apple Bash Box.

Boxes include the 2019 Bash Blend Cider made from community apples, raffle tickets, and other gifts from local businesses.

“It’s kind of like putting all the best parts of fall into a box,” Duluth Cider co-owner Jake Scott said.

Then customers are encouraged to enjoy the brew while watching the livestream on Duluth Cider’s Facebook page Saturday at 7 p.m.

The livestream will try to replicate last year’s in-person event with live music from bands like Charlie Parr, and an apple pressing from this year’s donated apples for next year’s anniversary blend cider.

“The idea is even though we can’t come together for the event in-person this year, we can still come together online,” said Scott.

The Apple Bash Boxes will be sold until Saturday at 5 p.m. while supplies last. Duluth Cider will be accepting apples for this year’s Apple Bash Brew until 5 p.m. Saturday as well.