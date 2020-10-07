Duluth East Girls Soccer Close Regular Season with Road Win Over Hermantown

Molly Henderson and Allie Niska each scored twice as the Duluth East girls soccer team ended their season with a shutout win over Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Molly Henderson and Allie Niska each scored twice as the Duluth East girls soccer team ended their season with a shutout win over Hermantown 7-0 at Centricity Stadium at Corey Veech Memorial Field.

Ilee Smith, Karyssa Clougs and Kendall Witners-Graves also scored for the Greyhounds, who finished with a 6-2 overall record. The Hawks end the regular season at 5-6.