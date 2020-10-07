Fitger’s Awarded ‘Best Place to Work’ by Minnesota Retailers Assoc.

Every year they award one recipient based on treatment of employees and the overall work environment.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Northland’s own Fitger’s on the Lake was recognized as the Best Retail Place to Work in the state of Minnesota in 2020.

The award comes from the Minnesota Retailers Association.

The president and owner of Fitger’s said it’s an honor to accept the award, but it’s even better to recognize the work of this team — especially during a year marked by the pandemic.

“It has been a difficult year and I have such great coworkers we’ve really come through better than we had expected to,” said Scott Vesterstein.

“And as a team, we’ve all worked hard to get where Fitger’s is right now and Fitger’s is successful because of them,” he said.

Fitger’s on the Lake includes the Brewhouse, Fitger’s Inn, and the complex of individual storefronts. The building is also dog-friendly.