Free Flowers Given to Teachers

DULUTH, Minn. – Teachers are being celebrated all this week at a local florist as they celebrate World Teacher’s Day.

In honor of this special day, Engwall Floral Design is providing free flowers for these essential workers through October 10th.

Teachers can come to the shop on Hermantown Road and receive fresh bouquets by showing their school ID.

“I think a lot of them are unappreciated for all the hard work they do for their students so we thought this would be good, I think, for them,” said Glen Freberg, a retail manager at Engwall’s. “The ones that have come in are very surprised. Very appreciative and they think it’s a wonderful thing that we’re doing for the teachers.”

This is the first year Engwall’s has celebrated World Teacher’s Day.