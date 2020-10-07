Gov. Evers Activates Additional Hospital Space as Hospitalizations Rise

MADISON, Wis.– Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has activated a field hospital at the state fairgrounds.

This is expected to be opened within the next week, this creates room for an additional 530 patients.

Right now more than 800 patients are hospitalized, compared to last month’s total of 283. There’s also been a 27 percent increase in patients admitted to the ICU compared to last week.

There will be no walk-ins at this location, and patients will be admitted by their healthcare providers. The state will be using it for patients who are transitioning out of the hospital.

“We obviously hoped this day wouldn’t come but unfortunately, Wisconsin is in a much different and more dire place today and our healthcare systems are being overwhelmed,” said Evers.

The care facility was built in the spring in case healthcare systems became overwhelmed. This will be the first time it’s needed to be used.