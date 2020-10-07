Hermantown’s Blake Biondi Drafted by Montreal Canadiens

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – With the 109th pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, the Montreal Canadiens selected former Hermantown hockey star and current UMD men’s hockey freshman Blake Biondi.

Biondi wrapped a stellar career with the Hawks, being named Mr. Minnesota Hockey this past season. He will join another UMD teammate, freshman Jack Smith, who was also drafted by the Canadiens.

Another Bulldog who was drafted was Andover’s Wyatt Kaiser, who went 81st overall to Chicago.