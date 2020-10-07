Locals Celebrate National Roller Skating Month

SUPERIOR, Wis. – October is National Roller Skating month and local rinks are giving visitors some good deals.

During the month, World of Wheels in Superior is doing free admission for Wednesdays from 5 to 7:15 p.m. for all ages.

Rink leadership says that it has been quite slow, running about a quarter of regular business.

“We’ve done the same thing last year in terms of free admission,” said Steve Grapentin, the owner of World of Wheels in Superior. “It’s good exercise. Get the heart pumping. It’s good.”

Rink leadership say they are doing precautions to keep things safe by implementing social distancing and sanitizing regularly.