New Cobblestone Hotel Headed For Superior Breaks Ground

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Dozens gathered to celebrate the official groundbreaking of the new Cobblestone Hotel and Suites expected to be built on Tower Avenue in Superior.

The new hotel will include 60 rooms including a mixture of suites.

A high-end steak house will also take residency at Cobblestone, which will serve specialty wines and craft beers from wisconsin.

Cobblestone has more than 150 locations in small towns like Superior.

The CEO says he hopes the community welcomes the new addition.

“We’re Wisconsin born and bred. It started here. It’s exciting for us to keep doing stuff in our home state. We have been successful in the other ones. I think you can go across the state and see that the communities are happy. I hope everybody is as proud of it as much as we are,” said Brian Worgernese, CEO of the Cobblestone Hotel and Suites.

The project has been in the works for the last five years.

When COVID-19 hit the Northland, many banks put a pause on issuing funding for major construction projects like the Cobblestone Hotel.

The vice president of Superior Choice believes its necessary to keep funneling money to help rebuild the hospitality industry in the area.

david strum

This can revitalize the dowtown Superior District. It will bring more in traffic. It can bring more business travelers. I think it can be a very large impact om the downtown district,” said David Strum, vice president of Superior Choice.

The Cobblestone Hotel is expected to open with in the next year.