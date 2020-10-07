Pandemic Changes Typical School Picture Day

With the pandemic, many things have changed, including how school pictures are done.

Picture day can be an exciting time for students, but this year things look quite a bit different due to the pandemic.

This week, Superior Middle School is splitting students up for pictures into three different groups including two groups taking part in a hybrid-learning model and the other doing school virtually.

School staff says that it’s important for students to know that they are included in the larger student and staff body, even if they aren’t physically at the school location some of the time.

“We are still one learning community and this is just a way for the kids to continue to be part of our school and learning community,” said Dave Jensen, the principal at Superior Middle School.

Because of the pandemic, photographers asked to be placed in the gymnasium for school pictures in order to have adequate social distancing.

School staff says despite the uniqueness of the event, picture taking helps create a sense of normalcy for kids and for families, especially during this uncertain time.

“To have those pictures to give out to family members, to post on your refrigerator, and now to be a part of your yearbook,” said Jensen. “It’s really important to continue on with this.”

There will also be a retake day for kids who weren’t able to come in or were absent for picture day.