Pet Owners Reminded of Rodenticide Dangers as Winter Approaches

Local Veterinarians Remind Pet Owners to Book Routine Exams and Lookout for Harmful Poisions Often Used to Kill Rodents

SUPERIOR, Wis. – As winter approaches and the COVID-19 pandemic continues, local veterinarians have a reminder for pet owners, and also those in the neighborhood looking to keep rodents away.

With COVID-19 continuing to cause health concerns for many, the staff at Superior Animal Hospital want to remind new and returning customers that safety is of the utmost importance for humans and four-legged friends.

Routine medical exams should be scheduled as normal for your pet, and vaccinations kept up to date to help ward off multiple diseases that could be harmful to the animal.

The staff has a system down that’s been working for months.

When the owner arrives with their pet, they’re encouraged to call or text the number posted outside the building.

A veterinarian will then bring your animal in, perform the exam, and then go over the results when finished.

“Some owners are a little bit nervous not being in the room with their pets, but we’ve seen the pets do very well with us. They come in and get a lot of attention, a lot of treats and they do very well,” said Dr. Betsy Madole with Superior Animal Hospital.

Aside from routine exams, veterinarians are aware winter is well on its way.

It’s a time of year when many animals come into contact with rodenticides or poisons used to keep mice and other rodents away.

Dr. Betsy says its best to avoid using these poisons if possible, and instead try to catch rodents using humane traps.

If your animal does ingest rodenticides, they will often experience internal bleeding, organ damage, kidney failure, or even death.

“It’s also good to know that with these toxicities; sometimes we can see clinical signs come up days down the line after ingestion. Even though you don’t see any signs and you’re suspicious of those ingestions, it’s really important that we address it right away,” said Dr. Betsy.

If you’re using these poisons, keep the packaging.

Different chemicals can cause adverse side effects, making it easier for your vet to know what was ingested and quickly treat the animal.

Rodenticide toxicity is one of the top ten reasons why pets need emergency care.

If you think your pet has ingested one of these chemicals, you’re advised to call your vet right away, and also contact the Pet Poison Hotline based in Bloomington, Minn.

The number is (855) 764-7661, or click here for more information.

