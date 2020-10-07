Superior Businesses React To New Mandate To Limit Capacities

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Cases continue to steadily rise in Wisconsin.

Starting Thursday, Governor Tony Evers is limiting the capacity for indoor places like bars, restaurants, and stores across the state to help reduce the public’s exposure to the virus.

The newly issued order only allows these indoor businesses in Wisconsin to operate with 25% capacity or less.

For some of these establishments, the new rule could have negative impacts, while others may not see much of an effect at all.

More than 140,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin since the beginning of the pandemic.

The recent rapidly increasing case numbers are forcing the Evers’ administration to take action by putting stricter limitations on indoor gatherings for locations including bars, restaurants, and retail stores.

But not all businesses in superior agree with the new change.

“I think it’s unfair for the small businesses in the community and throughout the state,” said Nora Lena, the manager for the Superior Family Restaurant. “We’re already struggling as it is, and for it to be at 25% it’s only going to make things worse. I don’t agree with it.”

Lena also believes the new requirement might scare off customers, even though they are taking the necessary precautions.

She also feels this new restriction might lead to more challenges.

Those fears are not the same for all businesses in the area.

“I can have up to 16 people for my capacity. Rarely do I have more than 16 people. That to us is a safe numer for in here so we can control the cleaning and sanitizing. It really isn’t going to affect me,” Angie Kiminski, the owner of Angie’s Closet.

Even though, the new mandate won’t affect her business, Kiminski says she has sympathy for the other places that might have a much more difficult time.

The manager at superior family restaurant believes it will take patience to survive these struggles.

The new requirement will take effect starting this thursday and is scheduled to last until November 6th.

Violators may be subject to fines of up to $500.

The 25% capacity limit does not apply to schools, churches, or polling locations.