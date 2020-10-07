Trish Jauhola Leads New Era of Proctor Volleyball

It's a new year and a new head coach for the Proctor volleyball team as Trish Jauhola takes over for the 2020 season.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Minnesota High School Volleyball Season will be underway starting Thursday night. It’s been a tumultuous fall season for all teams, including the Proctor Rails, who finally know for sure they’ll be back on the hardwood to begin their quest to defend the Lake Superior Conference championship.

It’s a new year and a new head coach for the Proctor volleyball team as Trish Jauhola takes over for the 2020 season.

“I’ve known her for years now. She’s just always been helping me. Yeah I love her. She’s going to be a really good coach this year,” said senior Aubrey Garner.

“She’s great. We’ve had her in the program for a while and I’m excited to have her step up in that leadership role,” senior Caitlin Dumars said.

“The familiarity was very important. I assisted under the previous two coaches for the last two years and they did a tremendous job. I’m just working on building what they started,” said Jauhola.

The first challenge for Jauhola will be filling some big shoes from last year’s stellar senior class.

“The ones that have stepped up this year into those roles, I’m very confident that they’ll be able to follow in the footsteps of the seniors that left last year and do a great job for us,” Jauhola said.

And for this year’s Rails, it will be a season unlike any other for many reasons, including having no fans allowed at matches. Proctor will open their season Thursday night at Moose Lake.