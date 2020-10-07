Walz Activates MN National Guard to Help ‘Keep the Peace’ After Chauvin Posts Bond

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday that he has activated the Minnesota National Guard to help Twin Cities law enforcement keep the peace following the release of Derek Chauvin.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of Minnesotans, we have asked the Minnesota National Guard to prepare to assist in keeping the peace,” said Governor Walz.

According to a recent press release, a request was made by the City of Minneapolis in light of recent public safety concerns after Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, posted a $1 million bond on Wednesday.

The governor’s office says the Minnesota National Guard is mobilizing 100 National Guard soldiers and is providing equipment and facilities needed to support public safety services.

Out of an abundance of caution, Soldiers from the @MNNationalGuard are being activated by @GovTimWalz under Executive Order. The Soldiers will report for duty and stage in preparation for potential response in support of local law enforcement pending specific mission requests. pic.twitter.com/As09Fvf3M6 — MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) October 7, 2020

Additionally, the Minnesota State Patrol has mobilized 100 state troopers and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has mobilized 75 conservation officers to aide local law enforcement.