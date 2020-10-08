CEC Boys Soccer Blank Proctor, Complete First Undefeated Regular Season in Program History

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team completed their first undefeated regular season in program history as they shutout Proctor 4-0 Thursday at Bromberg Field.

Avery Liljgren, Drake Schramm, Paddy Genereau and Jordan Aultman all scored for the Lumberjacks, who will enter next week’s Section 7A tournament as the #1 overall seed.