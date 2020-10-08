CEC Boys Soccer Blank Proctor, Complete First Undefeated Regular Season in Program History

Avery Liljgren, Drake Schramm, Paddy Genereau and Jordan Aultman all scored for the Lumberjacks
Sam Ali,

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team completed their first undefeated regular season in program history as they shutout Proctor 4-0 Thursday at Bromberg Field.

Avery Liljgren, Drake Schramm, Paddy Genereau and Jordan Aultman all scored for the Lumberjacks, who will enter next week’s Section 7A tournament as the #1 overall seed.

