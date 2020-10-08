Duluth Library Foundation Receives Grant for School Readiness

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Library Foundation received a grant today going towards a city-wide library led school initiative called “Every Child Ready Duluth.”

The grant is from the Lloyd K. Johnson foundation for $25,000.

Those funds will be used to help reduce Duluth’s opportunity gap especially when it comes to kids getting ready for kindergarten.

“We’ve been getting batches of free books and take and make craft kits. These are activities that kids can do at home and we are kind of trying to reach families through those organizations,” Early Literary Librarian, Carmella Hatch says.

This is one of several donations the foundation has received totaling $100,000.

To donate, click here: Duluth Library Foundation