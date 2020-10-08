Fire Truck Visits Duluth Family During Fire Prevention Month

DULUTH, Minn.– October is Fire Safety Month to create more awareness to on fire prevention and emergencies. The Duluth Fire Department is doing something different this year to help young kids and families learn how to stay safe.

The pandemic has caused the DFD to change up their efforts to create awareness on fire safety. Including a visit to one lucky Duluth student.

A Duluth fire truck came down the street and pulled up alongside Ada Kolkind’s house Thursday night for being one of the winners in a coloring contest drawing out their family’s fire safety plans.

“I drew a map of my house and where the exits are,” said Ada. “I had some help from my mom.”

Ada and her family got to meet some firefighters who gave her a quick tour of the firetruck and all its bells and whistles.

They also got ice cream from Bridgeman’s, waffle cones, some stickers, and other items from the DFD’s junior fire collection.

And Ada thought the whole night was, “Really cool.”

Normally, the fire department will make trips to schools around the area to teach fire prevention. But a contest like this is a way for the DFD to teach kids and families to limit fire danger in their homes and to see those in the community.

Firefighter Andrew Olson says it was great to interact with the community again and help teach them fire prevention tips.

“It’s a little bit easier when there’s just a couple kids instead of a whole class of kindergartener’s that have a lot of stories to tell you,” said Olson. “It’s nice to kind of just explain what we might use, what we do and get them familiar with us if there is an emergency we have that contact and kind of can explain we’re here to help and to come find us.”

Along with making one other stop on Thursday, the Duluth Fire Department will be making two more stops to students on Friday.