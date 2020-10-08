First Official Practices Underway for Kevin Moore, CSS Men’s Hockey Team

Moore will be the 11th men's hockey head coach in program history.

DULUTH, Minn. – Exactly three months ago, St. Scholastica tabbed Kevin Moore as their new head coach of the men’s hockey program. Since then, he’s had a tough time trying to stay in contact with his new players. But now, they finally hit the ice.

Last week, Moore and the Saints held their first practices of the new season. The former Adrian College assistant did implement an off-season conditioning program, which he says will help the Saints play the style that he wants this upcoming season.

“First official practice went really well. Super high intensity. Obviously with COVID putting restrictions on what we can and can’t do, I think the guys adapted really well,” said junior defenseman Carl Wright.

“It’s been a long time coming. They worked really hard in the off-season, doing weight-lifting. We had really good leadership in the weight room where they bought in to a new program that I had sent them. I think at this point now, all they want to do is skate,” Moore said.

The Saints won’t be playing any games in 2020, which is not ideal. But Moore says communication will be key in the meantime to keep things positive for his players.

“We have conversations. We talk about mental health and how they’re being affected. We talk about the state of the world to remind them that there are things bigger than hockey. But then to pull them back in and get them to appreciate that this is something that we love and we get to do. Honestly, it’s just conversation every day and reminding them of what our themes are, which is present and positive,” said Moore.

