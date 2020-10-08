Insure Duluth Offering Free Health Insurance Help

DULUTH, Minn.– With open enrollment for MNsure coming up next month, one Duluth organization is helping to make sure people are insured. Especially while the pandemic goes on.

Insure Duluth has always been stationed inside the library, but the group is now helping people outside on Tuesdays and Thursdays while the building is closed.

MNsure navigators give people free information with health insurance including how to enroll, talking about issues they have with their current plans, and comparing health insurance plans.

“It’s just such a complicated world. Health insurance is so complicated, it’s just easier to have someone who kind of understands the system,” said MNsure navigator Al Baumgarten-Leveille.

Open enrollment for MNsure starts on November 1 and will end on December 22 for plans that begin January 2021.