Mayor Larson Urges for Second Round of Federal Stimulus Aid

DULUTH, Minn.– Duluth Mayor Emily Larson is urging everyone from President Trump to lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to pass a second stimulus bill sooner than later.

“It’s not just about making sure cities are somehow made whole by our revenue shortages. It’s not just about getting paycheck protection programs to businesses,” said Larson. “It’s about a stimulus check for residents to pay their mortgage to buy their medications.”

Negotiations for a second Coronavirus relief package have fallen flat so far. And Mayor Larson says there is a lot at stake locally if no additional aid is passed.

Larson says funding from an additional aid package is crucial for the city’s economy. The extra aid would give people more money to cover expenses and spend in Duluth.

She says the cares act passed back in march helped many businesses and people but she hopes a second round would expand PPP funding to struggling organizations like Visit Duluth, The DECC, and Spirit Mountain.

“You can see where the ripple goes so quickly,” said Larson. “It is just so unwise for the health and welfare financially of communities to just kind of forget to talk about it.”

Visit Duluth, Spirit Mountain, and especially The DECC have all laid off employees during the pandemic.