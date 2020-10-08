MSHSL to Allow Limited Spectators at Indoor Sports Events

Each player will be allowed to bring two spectators each and venues can't exceed 25% of total capacity.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – The Minnesota State High School League received updated guidance Thursday from the Minnesota Department of Health which will now allow for spectators to attend all indoor sports events.

Each player will be allowed to bring two spectators each and venues can’t exceed 25% of total capacity. Spectator groups must also be separated by at least six feet in the stands and give advanced notice to schools for the games they plan to attend. Walk-ins will not be allowed. Because the change was made Thursday, schools are not planning to allow fans immediately. Check your school’s social media feeds for updates on when they will start allowing fans to attend games.