New Art Exhibit at UWS Explores Struggles With Alcoholism

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A new exhibit is now showing in the Kruk Art Gallery at The University of Wisconsin-Superior.

The exhibition called Aqua Vitae features the work of two artists exploring their own struggles with alcoholism.

The visual imagery also looks deeper into the triggers and the problematic relationships these artists have had with alcohol.

“I think it’s really fascinating to see artists work out visually what is a struggle a lot of folks have and a lot of folks deal with,” said Gallery Manager Annie Dugan.

The exhibit is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Kruk Art Gallery in the Holden Fine Arts Building on the UWS campus.