Prep Volleyball: Hermantown, Grand Rapids Pick Up Road Wins on Opening Night

The Hawks and Thunderhawks were victorious on the first night of the season.

CLOQUET, Minn. – On opening night of the Minnesota high school volleyball season, Hermantown got the road win over Cloquet 3-1 Thursday night.

Kennedy Barrett had 45 set assists and Katelyn Norby had 10 kills for the Hawks. The Lumberjacks were led by Brea Rasmussen and Ava Carlton, who combined for 21 kills.

In other prep volleyball action, Grand Rapids got the road sweep over Duluth Denfeld 3-0.