Principal’s Week Highlights Leaders of Local Schools

As the school year continues, educators are being confronted with issues they've never seen before due to the pandemic, and this week, it is Principal's Week all throughout Minnesota where the state celebrates the leaders of these schools who are helping adapt to those changes.

DULUTH, Minn. – As the school year continues, educators are being confronted with issues they’ve never seen before due to the pandemic, and this week, it is principal’s week all throughout Minnesota where the state celebrates the leaders of these schools who are helping adapt to those changes.

Whether it be communicating with staff and families or navigating changes in technology, principals are essential in leading schools, especially during uncertain times like these.

“Like any other time, strong leadership is the foundation for school success and I just want this community to know that we have some really strong principals leading our buildings,” said Anthony Bonds, the assistant superintendent for ISD 709 schools.

District leaders say this group of people has had their jobs change in dramatic ways in recent years but these principals seem to take it in stride.

“Education has changed in dramatic ways,” said Bonds. “Again, the principalship and what’s expected of them has increased dramatically so we really have to honor and celebrate all the work that they have to do to really make things happen.”

Duluth East High School, like all other Duluth secondary schools, started full distance learning at the beginning of the school year. The principal says it’s been a challenge adjusting to the new norms of education.

“As we learn and grow and as we are constantly evaluating and adjusting, we are just endlessly impressed with the capacity of our staff and students and families to pull together and do things in a totally different way,” said Danette Seboe, the principal at Duluth East High School.

At Stowe Elementary, there is a hybrid model being implemented. There is also a full learning distance model being used for some students. When it comes to COVID numbers, the principal of Stowe Elementary says that it’s all about making decisions that ensure the safety of their students and staff.

“I know our district administration is constantly looking at what do the numbers tell us,” said Nathan Glockle, the principal at Stowe Elementary. “And we want to make sure we are keeping students safe and what’s going to make sense for our staff, what’s going to make sense for our community.”

Currently, there are 19 principals in the ISD 709 school district so be sure to send your principal a note or an email in thanks for all the hard work he or she does.