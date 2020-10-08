St. Scholastica Hosts Virtual 2020 Homecoming

The events kick off on Thursday with a virtual 5k.

DULUTH, Minn. – The College of Saint Scholastica will be having a different variation of homecoming this year.

Due to the pandemic, the school will be hosting a virtual homecoming.

The events kick off on Thursday with a virtual 5k.

Organizers say that the types of programs offered were based on what they were hearing from alumni on ways to bring saints together.

For a list of full events and schedules, click here: Saint Scholastica Homecoming