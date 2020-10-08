St. Scholastica Hosts Virtual 2020 Homecoming
The events kick off on Thursday with a virtual 5k.
DULUTH, Minn. – The College of Saint Scholastica will be having a different variation of homecoming this year.
Due to the pandemic, the school will be hosting a virtual homecoming.
Organizers say that the types of programs offered were based on what they were hearing from alumni on ways to bring saints together.
For a list of full events and schedules, click here: Saint Scholastica Homecoming