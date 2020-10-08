Sweetly Spooktacular Treats with Sweet Exchange Bakery

Cooking Connection: Halloween Cake Pops with Sweet Exchange

DULUTH, Minn. – Halloween is right around the corner, and it’ll no doubt look a little different in the amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lisa Quarles, owner of Sweet Exchange, says she’s worried about the children in the community not getting to trick-or-treat, or do some of the traditional activities associated with Halloween.

She’s offering up a unique experience that can be delivered to your door, or easily crafted at home with the whole family.

Quarles teaches FOX 21’s Brett Scott how to make her signature cake pops in this week’s Cooking Connection.

Halloween Cake Pop Special 24 pops, individual wrapped for $42 Delivered to you, tax included Additional Bonus – One child Sweet Exchange cupcake facemask

Sweet Exchange currently doesn’t have a storefront, but they are operating out of a kitchen space located at 130 West Superior Street in Duluth.

Quarles asks customers to place orders at least 48-72 hours in advance.

She can be reached at (218) 310-2412 or by email at SweetExchangeMN@gmail.com.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sweet Exchange is offering store to door delivery. Quarles is the only one in the kitchen, and the only individual to come into contact with the sweets before it shows up at your door.