Taconite Dust Compensation For Superior Homeowners Scaled Back

SUPERIOR, Wis. – After decades of compensation for taconite dust in the air, many homeowners in Superior won’t be getting a yearly check from the Burlington Northern Sante Fe Railroad to clean the dust off their homes anymore.

The dust comes from BSNF’s taconite processing facility in the Allouez neighborhood.

Superior City Councilor Jenny Van Sickle says about 200 homes have been getting payments of between $200 and $500 annually for the past 50 years.

But now only a couple dozen homes will qualify.

In a statement, BNSF says the company is now only issuing checks to property owners truly impacted by the dust.

But Councilor Van Sickle wants everybody to keep receiving their checks like they have in the past.

“We’re really hoping that BNSF will get back on board and help,” said Van Sickle. “Because they’re not just my neighbors. These people are their neighbors too.”

The Allouez Taconite Facility processes about 11 million tons of taconite each year. It’s been operating for around 130 years.