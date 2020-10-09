COVID-19 Cases Spike In Itasca County

ITASCA COUNTY – The Itasca County Health Department is reporting an uncontrolled level of COVID spread due to largely formal and informal gatherings that they deemed unsafe.

Itasca County has almost doubled the amount of COVID cases that it has had compared to less than a month ago.

There are currently 539 cases and now Grand Rapids Senior High School has been put on the Minnesota Department of Health’s list of school buildings for developing five or more positive COVID-19 cases in a two-week period.

Health officials say that despite the rise in cases at the school, leadership there are doing a good job of keeping it from spreading.

“There maybe is a lack of understanding that how the community behavior is effects how the schools can stay open and our schools are really doing a phenomenal job,” said Kelly Chandler, the division manager for Itasca County Public Health.

Officials say the cases have gone up because of small to large gatherings mainly by adults in social settings where they are not social distancing and not wearing masks.