Essentia Health Offering Saturday Mammography Clinics in October

Doctors Urge Women to Make Regular Mammograms Part of Your Lifelong Health Care Routine

DULUTH, Minn. – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. While routine medical exams should be a part of your routine, medical experts at Essentia Health in Duluth are taking the month to offer quality-care to those in need.

Doctors say routine screening mammograms can help your provider detect breast cancer before you have symptoms.

Diagnostic mammograms help identify cancer after you or your provider notice warning signs, such as a breast lump.

Dr. Lloyd Ketchum with Essentia Health Oncology says when breast cancer is caught early, it’s easier to treat.

Essentia recommends women with an average risk of developing breast cancer get a mammogram every year beginning at age 40.

Ketchum says you and your doctor may decide that you need mammograms less often after you turn 75.

Essentia Health will be offering Saturday mammography clinics throughout October.

Dates: Saturday, Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Location: Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic, First Street Building, Breast Center (420 East First Street, First Flood)

Call (218) 786-1019 to schedule your mammography appointment. No referral is needed.