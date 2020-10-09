Friday Night Frenzy Highlights and Scores for 10/9/20
It was a successful opening night for Grand Rapids, Hermantown, Esko and South Ridge.
GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Opening Night at Noble Hall Field went better than expected as the Grand Rapids football team knocked off Duluth East 41-14. And another new turf field got a stellar debut as Hermantown blanked Duluth Denfeld 36-0. Here are the rest of the scores from across the Northland:
MN 11-PLAYER FOOTBALL
Cloquet 24, North Branch 12
International Falls 6, Moose Lake-Willow River 56
Esko 27, Virginia 14
Mora 51, Eveleth Gilbert 0
Two Harbors 14, Pine City 19
Proctor 22, Hibbing 0
MN 9-PLAYER FOOTBALL
Ely 6, South Ridge 48
Mountain Iron-Buhl 58, Lake of the Woods 0
Carlton-Wrenshall 14, Cromwell-Wright 15
WI 11-PLAYER FOOTBALL
St. Croix Falls 6, Northwestern 10
Lakeland 8, Ashland 48