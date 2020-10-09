Friday Night Frenzy Highlights and Scores for 10/9/20

It was a successful opening night for Grand Rapids, Hermantown, Esko and South Ridge.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Opening Night at Noble Hall Field went better than expected as the Grand Rapids football team knocked off Duluth East 41-14. And another new turf field got a stellar debut as Hermantown blanked Duluth Denfeld 36-0. Here are the rest of the scores from across the Northland:

MN 11-PLAYER FOOTBALL

Cloquet 24, North Branch 12

International Falls 6, Moose Lake-Willow River 56

Esko 27, Virginia 14

Mora 51, Eveleth Gilbert 0

Two Harbors 14, Pine City 19

Proctor 22, Hibbing 0

MN 9-PLAYER FOOTBALL

Ely 6, South Ridge 48

Mountain Iron-Buhl 58, Lake of the Woods 0

Carlton-Wrenshall 14, Cromwell-Wright 15

WI 11-PLAYER FOOTBALL

St. Croix Falls 6, Northwestern 10

Lakeland 8, Ashland 48