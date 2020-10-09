Harbor House Adds Permanent Housing for Homeless

The Tabitha Apartments on Harris street in Superior recently announced they are opening up four rooms.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Superior now has more options for permanent housing for the homeless.

Although residents still haven’t moved in yet, directors of the organization say this is a big step in reducing the homeless population in the community.

“We’re just trying to help them build a rental history so that they can move on. There’s no timeline here. So if they need two years, if they need five years. AS long as we are able to help them be successful in the community,” Harbor House Executive Director, Chelsea Branley says.

The Tabitha Apartments still have one more room to fill and are currently in the process of finding suitors.

Residents are expected to move into the apartments in early November