Items Needed for Pet Supplies Drive

Two local businesses are partnering to provide pet supplies to those who need them.

DULUTH, Minn. – Two local businesses are partnering to provide pet supplies to those who need them.

Canal Bark along with Anytime Fitness in West Duluth are putting together a pet supplies drive and accepting donations throughout the month of October.

Things like dog food, medical supplies, cat litter, or anything else considered essential are encouraged.

“It’s super important just because we are an essential business and we’ve been open through all of COVID but we’ve seen how many people have not been able to come and see us,’ said Maren Kienitz, the assistant manager at Canal Bark.

If you would like to donate to the pet drive and help out Northland pet owners, you can email Maren at maren@canalbark.com.