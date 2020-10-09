One Person Is Dead In An Officer-involved Shooting On I-35 In Pine County

PINE COUNTY, Minn. – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting that happened on I-35 in Pine County Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the shooting took place nearby the Mora exit along the interstate after law enforcement responded to a domestic dispute and were lead on a pursuit.

A portion of I-35 was shut down and no officers were injured in the shooting.

We will have more details as they become available.