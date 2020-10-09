Spirit Mountain Begins Selling Season Passes

The resort has the goal of opening in late November depending on the weather.

DULUTH, Minn. – Spirit Mountain is gearing up for the skiing season.

The ski hill has opened up eligibility to purchase season passes for the winter.

After shutting down for the entire summer season due to the pandemic, management says that they have a plan for the hill in place and are ready to re-open.

“We’re really excited to be able to provide that through the winter. And so looking at how to keep our customers safe. Whether that’s riding the chair lift in a socially distance manner or inside of our chalet. We’re looking at all aspects and making sure that Spirit Mountain is correct and safe for everyone,” Spirit Mountain Resort Services Co-Director, Jon Regenold says.

Recently the Duluth City Council voted unanimously to fork over $300,000 to Spirit Mountain to help it re-open this coming winter.

The resort has the goal of opening in late November depending on the weather.