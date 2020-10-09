Suspect, 16, Arrested After Ely Teen Rescued From Ravine With Stab Wounds

ELY, Minn. – The Ely Police Department says a 16-year-old suspect has been arrested after a 13-year-old male was found injured down a ravine Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of 800 Miners Drive around 3:30 p.m. on a medical call after a hiker called 911 to report that someone appeared to have fallen down a ravine near Miners Lake.

When police arrived at the scene they found a 13-year-old male with a leg injury. He was conscious and confused, according to reports, and was unable to provide details about what happened.

Medical responders on the scene observed additional injuries on the teen consistent with stab wounds.

The teen was able to personnel on the scene that he was assaulted.

The boy was transported to the Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital and was later transported to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.

His condition is unknown at this time.

The Ely Police Department located a 16-year-old suspect at his home and was arrested without incident.

He is being held at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center in Duluth.

The incident is still under active investigation.