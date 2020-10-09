The Second Presidential Debate Is Officially Off

WASHINGTON (AP) – The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden is officially being scrapped.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed Friday the October 15 faceoff is no longer happening.

This decision comes one day after the commission announced the debate would take place virtually due to President Trump’s diagnoses with the Coronavirus.

Trump resisted the idea of holding the debate in that format, while Biden scheduled a town hall with ABC News the same night, once Trump decided not to participate.

Trump’s team later countered by calling to hold the debates as scheduled once the president’s doctor cleared him to hold public events beginning on Saturday.

But the commission upheld its decision citing an abundance of caution with health concerns, particularly for the town hall-style debate the was expected to feature questions from average voters.

The third debate planned for October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee, is scheduled to go on.