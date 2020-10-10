Bentleyville Christmas Tree Installed in Bayfront Park

Volunteers worked four hours to install the 128-foot tree in front of Bayfront Pavilion.

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s apparently never too early to get into the Christmas spirit for Bayfront Park, as the Bentleyville Christmas Tree went up Saturday.

The hardest part of installing the tree, crews said, was moving the bottom piece — weighing over 16,000 lbs — from its storage area to the pavilion.

“The trades involved, the iron workers operating, the Engineers local 49,” said Darrell Godbout, Business Rep. for Iron Workers Local 512. “It’s about giving back to the community, the City of Duluth, bringing in revenue to the city.”

Work on this year’s Tour of Lights has been going on the past few weeks.

Bentleyville is set to open November 21st, and will be a drive-thru event this year due to the pandemic.