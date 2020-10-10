Duluth East Girls Swimming Tops Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Duluth East girls swimming and diving team picked up a big road win on Saturday morning, defeating Superior 114-72.

In diving, Superior’s Adrianne Krueger came in first with 167.15, followed but Duluth East’s Alicia Hall with 164.50. Taylee Anderson from Superior finished with 159.1.

Superior will finish out the regular season at home on Tuesday hosting Proctor while Duluth East will face Hibbing on Tuesday.