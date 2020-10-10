Duluth Police: Man Pulled Gun During Argument at Dunkin Donuts

According to Police two males got into a verbal argument inside Dunkin Donuts, and one man left to get a firearm from his car before leaving.

DULUTH, Minn.- One man is in custody, according to the Duluth Police Department, after pulling a firearm on another man during an argument at a Dunkin Donuts.

A spokesperson with the Department said around 11 a.m. Saturday officers responded to a report of a person with a gun at the Dunkin Donuts on Central Entrance Road.

According to the spokesperson, two males got into a verbal argument inside the Dunkin, and one man left to get a firearm from his car which multiple witnesses reported seeing, police said.

The man started walking back to the Dunkin Donuts with the firearm, said the spokesperson, but then left.

Officers then located the man in the area of Piedmont Avenue and Springvale Road.

He was arrested without injury or incident, authorities said, and brought to St. Louis County Jail for threats of violence with a firearm, carrying without a permit, disorderly conduct, and driving-related offenses.

Impairment is thought to be a factor.