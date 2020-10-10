Earth Rider Brewery Brings German Culture to Superior with Annual Oktoberfest

The whole-day event included music, stein-holding and hammer-striking competitions, and of course plenty of beer.

SUPERIOR, Wis.-The sounds of polka filled Earth Rider Brewery in Superior for their annual Oktoberfest celebration Sunday.

The whole-day event included music, stein-holding and hammer-striking competitions, and of course plenty of beer.

Some changes to this year’s festival included requiring masks in certain areas, and limiting attendance to only 200 advanced tickets.

But staff at the brewery said it was important to keep celebrating German culture and community togetherness.

“It’s great excuse to get people together kinda celebrating having a community, having a strong sense of tradition in the Twin Ports,” Katie Montgomery said, “and it’s bringing people together to celebrate just the community of the Twin Ports.”

Good beer, for the right reasons, just having a great time,” she said.

And celebrations will continue later this month at Earth Rider’s annual Halloween party.